Marianna Fire trains at Floridan, Chipola Apartments

Last week residents may have noticed Marianna Fire Department vehicles in the downtown parking lot of the Jackson County Floridan. Department personnel were there conducting rope rescue training and there was no actual emergency.

The training, officially named FLUSAR Technician Level Rope Rescue, is a Level II course designed to train rescuers in high angle rescue/recovery. The students are trained on trouble-shooting areas, rope systems, anchor systems, raise/lower techniques, stoke basket operations, high line operations, pick-off techniques, knot-passing and rope theory. Emphasis is placed on safety, raising, lowering, patient packaging, belay operations, as well as moving a victim in high angle environments.

One scenario from the training was to rescue a simulated victim from the 4th floor of the Chipola Apartments fire escape. Personnel had to build a rope system, then raise two rescuers and a stokes basket to the 4th floor to rescue the simulated victim. Once on the 4th floor the simulated victim was placed into the stokes basket and secured. The rescuers and stokes basket were then lowered safely to the ground.

Marianna Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Hall attended the course and applauded personnel for their efforts.

“This is a lot of extra time away from family and other commitments,” Hall said. “We are fortunate to have the dedication to serve the community and the passion to add new service lines to our department.”

Chief Hall highlighted the emergencies don’t stop because of training days.

“While we were on site personnel had to leave to respond to several calls over the week,” he said.

“Marianna Fire Department wants to thank everyone who made this training possible. We are very grateful to have businesses that support our first responders. 3rd Alarm Public Safety Training LLC taught the training course,” he added.

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15

The Marianna Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW), October 9-15, 2022.

This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

The Marianna Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different,” said Michael Hall, Fire Chief of Marianna Fire Department. “Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them.”

Marianna Fire Department wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests.

Practice at least once during the day and once at night.

The Marianna Fire Department is hosting The Ice Box on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Plan to stop by from 2-6 p.m. and get a snowcone as well as apply for the free smoke detector program. Marianna Fire Department will be visiting local schools in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Marianna, please contact the Marianna Fire Department at 850-482-2414. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org and sparky.org.