Marianna floral designer earns certification

Michael D. Smith, CFD, FDI, FSMD, of Artistic Designs Unlimited Inc. in Marianna, has been recognized by the American Institute of Floral Designers® (AIFD®) as a recipient of its Certified Floral Designer (CFD) designation.

Smith was granted this designation after successfully completing the Professional Floral Design Evaluation (PFDE®) that took place Oct. 14, immediately prior to AIFD’s Floral Summit in Orlando.

CFD recognition is granted only after a floral designer has demonstrated their understanding of the concepts of design through education and by subjecting their floral design work to a vigorous peer evaluation conducted by an international panel of design experts.

In addition to being honored with the CFD designation, Smith’s designs and evaluation marks were considered to be so artistic that he has also been extended an invitation to become an Accredited Member of AIFD. Should he accept the invitation, he would be inducted during ceremonies as part of AIFD’s 2022 National Symposium “Roots” taking place July 2-7 in Las Vegas.