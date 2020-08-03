Marianna, Graceville libraries reopen

The Marianna and Graceville libraries opened Monday after weeks of hiatus because of COVID-19 safety precautions, with both closing at 5 p.m. for now, an hour early, to allow thorough after-hours sanitation.
The Marianna branch opens at 9 a.m. each morning and Graceville opens at 10 a.m., those starting hours the same as before COVID-19 closed the doors.
Computers and furniture have been arranged in both to allow for safe distancing.
Mask-wearing is strongly recommended and masks will be available for those who need one.
Hand sanitizer will be available for use.
Because the children’s room is not yet open for kids to visit, it is recommended for their safety that children stay close to their parents while visiting the library.
Also, internet service is initially unavailable but library representatives say repairs are underway and that they are hopeful that service will be restored sometime next week.
Curbside service is still available at both locations for those who need it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!