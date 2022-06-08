Marianna Health and Rehab celebrates 51 years of service

Marianna Convalescent Center opened in February 1971. Over the last 51 years, there has been more than just a name change.

Administrator Melinda Gay recently shared stories about traditions, changes, services and opportunities.

Top among the many great traditions of Marianna Health and Rehab is their unwavering efforts to provide service to the community and regional area. Under the umbrella of the City of Marianna, the center has consistently been a long-term care facility that offers outstanding public service to residents, families, and employees. In addition, in recent years, the benefits have extended to short-term care.

Melinda and her staff seek to provide the best possible care for the residents, meeting their medical needs and providing quality of life during their stay. Residents have access to the full-time social services department, which includes care by psychologists, psychiatrists, podiatrists, dentists, and optometrists. At no cost, non-emergency transport is available for residents traveling to their physician. There are opportunities to see the staff beautician. In addition, the resident can request their own hairdresser to visit them at the facility. Residents are never bored with regular activities like bingo, group and individual exercises, musical acts, and arts and crafts.

Marianna Health and Rehab was renovated and expanded in 2017. The 18,000-square-foot expansion combined the former Health Department and some new construction that connected the two buildings together. The 75,000-square-foot facility features 32 private room suites and a state-of-the-art therapy gym. The suites were needed to meet the community’s needs for short-term care. But, Melinda expounded, “For the short-termers, our goal is your goal, which is to get you back home.” “We have an amazing therapy team that has worked there for years,” Melinda added. Physical, occupational, and speech therapy are available seven days a week.

“We hired an amazing designer who said, ‘I want to use it; it’s built like a bunker,’” she explained, referring to the former health department. “He said, ‘trust me, you won’t recognize it.’” Admitting she did not initially share the vision, Melinda is happy with the outcome.

Suppose you have a family member that needs to be admitted for care. In that case, Melinda explains that it is not as complicated as you might think. First, you need a local physician who accepts Jackson Hospital (if you do not have a relationship with a local physician, no worries. Melinda and her staff can assist you. Then, the Director of Nursing and her team will review the file to ensure needs will be met at MHR. Next, the referral information is reviewed, and insurance requirements and needs are addressed. Then you or your loved one will be admitted. “We are there to help,” she added, “and we accept Medicare and Medicaid and private insurance.

Staffing at the facility is outstanding because Marianna Health and Rehab provides excellent opportunities for employment in Marianna. Residents in Marianna do not have to commute to enjoy positions with outstanding salaries and benefits. One of the newer opportunities is the PCA program or the Personal Care Attendants. House Bill 485, passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by the Governor, created a new program on June 24, 2021. Personal Care Attendants can be hired with no experience or training. Marianna Health and Rehab will provide the training taught by a Registered Nurse meeting the guidelines of the State of Florida and the Agency for Healthcare Administration. Once training and on-the-job clinical hours have been completed, “they can challenge the CNA exam and become a licensed Certified Nursing Assistant,” Melinda explained. “And you can do that within just a couple of months!”

Even better is that while undergoing training, the employee receives a salary, City benefits, and Marianna Health and Rehab pays for the exam. The employee is on the floor under the supervision of a nurse or CNA. This is one of the positive benefits of the pandemic, which is providing healthcare career opportunities in this community. It is also an opportunity for those unsure if healthcare is the right fit to gain skills, experience, and training without spending thousands of dollars on their education. “It’s working out, and it’s a wonderful program,” Melinda added. The employee has up to 120 days of working at Marianna Health and Rehab before they have to challenge their exam. “CNAs are the primary points of contact for residents and their families,” Melinda continued. “It’s a hard and demanding job, but very rewarding.” She shared how CNAs become like extended family to the residents and their families. “It is a great opportunity to get your foot in healthcare,” Melinda added.

Marianna Health and Rehab also has Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and Registered Nurse (RN) opportunities. In fact, the facility partners with schools to allow local students a place within the community to complete their clinical hours. Then, after being employed with Marianna Health and Rehab for a while, there is an opportunity for LPNs to be sent to RN school. On top of that, MHR will pay for books, tuition, and a portion of your salary. “One of the things we recognize is that you cannot be a 40+ hour a week nurse on the floor, and also complete 40 hours in the classroom.” Melinda shared her desire to see the LPNs achieve their goals of becoming an RN. “We don’t want you to struggle. We want to partner with you.” What a fantastic incentive! Melinda gave an example of the current Director of Nursing, Tamara Purswell benefiting from this program. “She started in Rhode Island as a CNA, then went to LPN school,” before moving to Marianna and utilizing the RN program. There’s more! If you come in with your bachelor’s degree in nursing, your salary increases. What a great incentive.

Marianna Health and Rehab also has full-time dietary, laundry, housekeeping, and maintenance. “We are always looking for great cooks,” she added. “We have a bunch of great cooks, but our residents and staff like to eat.” Another opportunity for hospitality graduates and chefs. “We have a great team, but we are always looking for someone who wants to jump in.” “All of our departments work hard, and it takes everybody to make a facility work.” It’s not all work for employees at Marianna Health and Rehab. During Nursing Home Week, the employees were challenged with trivia fun.

When everyone is worried about insurance, the City of Marianna provides employees with an excellent benefits package, including being a part of the Florida State Retirement System and 100% paid health and dental insurance. “This is almost unheard of in the healthcare industry, and it’s good coverage,” Melinda continued. There is also a generous annual leave and sick leave package, holiday pay, longevity and fitness incentives, birthday leave, and a life insurance policy.

Melinda Gay was born and raised in Marianna and loves the area. She is a Marianna High School and Chipola College graduate. Melinda earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting at Troy State University. Initially, she worked for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. She has been working at Marianna Health and Rehab since 2003. “I fell in love with healthcare,” she added. “I had no idea that long-term care was my calling.” Melinda has been married to George Gay for 25 years. George is the Mayor of the Town of Alford. Their daughter Peyton is a junior at Florida State University.

Marianna Health and Rehab is located at 4295 Fifth Avenue. For more information about patient and/or employment opportunities, call Melinda and her staff at 850-482-8091.