Marianna High School band announcer honored as he retires

Band announcer honored as he retires

Marianna High School band announcer Glenn Culver was honored at last week's MHS Bulldog football game in recognition of his 30 years of service in that role.

Glenn Culver was honored at last week’s Marianna High School football game for the 30 years he announced the MHS “Pride” Band at home and away games where the group performed. He’s in retirement now from that duty and fans say he will be deeply missed.

He not only did the halftime scripts while the band performed at home games, but traveled to the out-of-town games that stretched from below Tallahassee and westward to n Pensacola.

He also announced when the band competed on Saturdays at festivals, and he was often asked to announce other bands at the Marching Evaluations in October, usually held in Panama City’s Tommy Oliver Stadium. His signature phrase “Sit back and enjoy the superrrrrrrrr sound of the Marianna High Band!” was an iconic part of the MHS Bulldogs’ game-day atmosphere.

