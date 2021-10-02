 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marianna High School gets ready to celebrate
0 Comments
HOMECOMING

Marianna High School gets ready to celebrate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Join Marianna High School for Bulldog Homecoming 2021: Bulldog Blast, Thursday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m. in the MHS gymnasium.

Friday, Oct. 8, is an early release day for Marianna schools. Parade line-up begins at 1:30 p.m. on Daniels Street and the parade begins at 3 p.m.

Deadline to enter the parade is Tuesday, Oct. 5. Go to https://mhs.jcsb.org to enter or contact Debbie.dryden@jcsb.org.

Pre-game float awards and crowning begins at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., when the Bulldogs take on the Bay High Tornadoes.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Vintage Chevy holds memories
Local

Vintage Chevy holds memories

The gleaming-white vintage Chevy stood out as something special as it sat tucked in alongside other rides in the parking lot of Blondie’s in G…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 25-28:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 22-24:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert