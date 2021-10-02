Marianna High School gets ready to celebrate

Join Marianna High School for Bulldog Homecoming 2021: Bulldog Blast, Thursday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m. in the MHS gymnasium.

Friday, Oct. 8, is an early release day for Marianna schools. Parade line-up begins at 1:30 p.m. on Daniels Street and the parade begins at 3 p.m.

Deadline to enter the parade is Tuesday, Oct. 5. Go to https://mhs.jcsb.org to enter or contact Debbie.dryden@jcsb.org.

Pre-game float awards and crowning begins at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., when the Bulldogs take on the Bay High Tornadoes.