Marianna High School gets ready to celebrate

SENIORS: Olivia Clemmons, daughter of Alicia and Ladon Clemmons; escorted by Emmanuel Morgan, son of Sylvia Bighem and Nehemiah Morgan. Angel Curry, daughter of Shemeiko Byrd and Charley Curry; escorted by Nykeem Gainer, son of Heather Johnson and Morrell Bradley. Lashaina Harvey, daughter of Natalie Spires and Marcell Harvey; escorted by Trevon Williams, son of Tramaine and Antonio Speights. Trista Williams, daughter of Heather and Josh Williams; escorted by Chris Gable, son of Emily and Michael Gable. Willa Wester, daughter of Patty and Will Wester; escorted by Cole Payne, son of Danielle and Matt Payne.
JUNIORS: Riley Commander, daughter of Hope and Gene Commander; escorted by Pacey Williams, son of Heather and Josh Williams. Leah Wooten, daughter of Tasha and Jefferey Wooten; escorted by Isaiah Spencer, son of Sheila and Chad Spencer. Olivia Yount, daughter of Melissa and James Yount; escorted by Joshua Morales, son of Melissa and Rob Halstead.
SOPHOMORES: Ja’Ziya Smith, daughter of Tameshia and Jarrod Smith; escorted by Corey Williams, son of Rebekah and Rico Williams. Mary Grace Gause, daughter of Kerry and Shane Gilmore and Lee Gause; escorted by Grayson Lozano, son of Amanda Lozano.
FRESHMEN: Taylor Arunakul, daughter of Karen and Chai Arunakul; escorted by Daniel Dubeux, son of Georgia nd Jose’ Dubeux.
Special to the Floridan
Join Marianna High School for Bulldog Homecoming 2021: Bulldog Blast, Thursday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m. in the MHS gymnasium.
Friday, Oct. 8, is an early release day for Marianna schools. Parade line-up begins at 1:30 p.m. on Daniels Street and the parade begins at 3 p.m.
Deadline to enter the parade is Tuesday, Oct. 5. Go to https://mhs.jcsb.org to enter or contact Debbie.dryden@jcsb.org.
Pre-game float awards and crowning begins at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., when the Bulldogs take on the Bay High Tornadoes.
