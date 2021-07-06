Marianna High School Hall of Fame in the works

Marianna High School is establishing a Hall of Fame.

Royce Reagan, who is a supporter and former long-time employee of the school, 2020-21 MHS Principal Carlin Martin, MHS Athletic Director John Donaldson and others have been talking over the notion for months now, Reagan said, and it’s getting off the ground with the appointment of a selection committee. Reagan got the go-ahead to form the group recently.

Committee members include the school’s athletic director (Donaldson at present), the school’s principal (Tim Baggett at present), along with Gerald Gause, Roger Clay, April Alday, Tami Smith, Russell Register, Clint Cox, Wiley Barnes, Frank Rooks and Travis Blanton.

Nominations for inductees will also be accepted from the community at large and decisions will be made in the summer, with an induction banquet to be held in October or November on a Thursday night ahead of a Friday home football game.

Nomination forms can soon be found online at MHS or can be picked up in the school office.

“Marianna has produced may fine young people who have brought publicity to our school and community,” Reagan said in a press release about the project. “Here’s a chance to show off our people.”