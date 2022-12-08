Marianna High School teacher gets McDonald's grant

A Marianna High School teacher is one of six educators in the region selected to receive a McDonald’s Golden Grant.

Amanda Brock will receive $500 to support her “Preparing Today’s Students to Become Tomorrow’s Businesspeople,” program at MHS, according to a McDonald’s pres s release issued this week.

Five other area teachers received an identical share of the total $18,000 being given to 36 educators/programs in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

McDonald’s said in the release that the grant is in recognition and support of “programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education, and growth of students.”

“Schools and educators make such an incredible impact on our community’s future leaders every day,” said Gerry Murphy, owner/operator and President of McDonald’s Alabama/Florida business unit. “We recognize the importance of education and contributing to communities throughout Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. It is truly an honor and a privilege to see how each school and organization will use the funds to change the lives of their students.”

The grant awards are based on creativity, innovation, need, and hands-on application of projects, the release stated.

Three of the six schools in this region to receive a $500 award were in Bay County, and one is in Gulf County and the other is in Walton County.

“Activities that qualified for a Golden Grant include arts and crafts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, sporting programs, technology, and COVID-19 relief efforts,” the release stated.

Winners will be recognized with a certificate of achievement.