Marianna holds police-focused workshop

Marianna City Commissioners held a workshop last week called by Mayor Travis Ephriam to give the public a chance to review and comment upon the policies of the Marianna Police Department regarding use of force, public access to officers’ body camera footage and other law enforcement matters that have come under scrutiny around the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hand of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota this May.

In opening the session, Ephriam said he’d received no reports of any alleged misconduct by the MPD and that the meeting was not, and should not be viewed as, an attack on Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett and his officers.

It was, instead, meant to give the public a chance to learn more about and comment upon the policies that have emerged as areas of concern across the nation.

Kim Swilley spoke on behalf of the Jackson County Concerned Citizen Coalition, saying one overall goal of the group is to help forge better relationships between minorities and police and, as part of that process, to offer input on policies and conditions in hopes that opportunities to improve could arise in the dialogue.

One suggestion made during the session was that officers spend more time in the neighborhoods as guests at cook-outs or events where they are not on-duty answering calls or patrolling the area. In such a setting, officers and the public could get to know each other in a relaxed atmosphere, the tension of an emergency eliminated. Officers, because of the increased familiarity, would have a better sense of who they’re dealing with on the streets and might have gained a better perspective on how to deescalate a given situation as they encounter individuals they’d know better because of the previous social interaction.