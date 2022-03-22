 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marianna hosts Shamrock Shennanigans

These MPACT Sports crew members celebrate their win in Saturday’s Shamrock Shennanigans fire truck pull.

 MEGHAN BASFORD, PROVIDED

Last Saturday’s cold couldn’t chill the fun going on in downtown Marianna, says Marianna Main Street’s Meghan Basford.

A run to start the day helped warm those that participated in that aspect Shamrock Shennanigans, an annual event in connection with St. Patrick’s Day.

“It was super cold that day but all things considered it was a great event with a great turnout from the community,” Basford said. The games on the green at Madison Street Park were a big hit. “The kids had a ball with it,” she said. The lawn games, including a custom croquet court, were made by Chipola Tech Tribe.

And teams of grown-ups earned some bragging rights that day in a game of their own.

MPACT Sports won the fire truck pull in 7.11 seconds. Catalyst Solutions grabbed second place at 7.57 seconds, and DHM Engineering finished third at 7.84 seconds.

