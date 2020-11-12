 Skip to main content
Marianna K-8 School moves to distance learning Nov. 13
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Marianna K-8 School moves to distance learning Nov. 13

Students to remain home through Thanksgiving break

Marianna K-8 School

Marianna K-8 School students will attend classes remotely beginning Nov. 13.

 Deborah Buckhalter

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted officials to send students at one Jackson County school home, where they will attend classes online during the week before this month’s holiday break.

Superintendent Larry Moore announced Thursday that students at Marianna K-8 School will move to a distance learning platform due to the number of quarantined students and staff.

Students will not attend school on campus starting Friday, Nov. 13 and they will remain home until Monday, Nov. 30. Thanksgiving break is Nov. 23-27.

Extra-curricular activities for the school will be postponed until students return to campus.

“While the positive COVID cases at Marianna K-8 School continue to remain minimal, the number of quarantined individuals is rising due to community and school contact,” Moore said in a statement.

“We strongly encourage parents to continue utilizing social distance guidelines set for by the local health department and the CDC.”

Moore said teachers will contact students and parents through email, FOCUS Messenger and CANVAS. He added that during the time of distance learning for the Marianna K-8 students, school maintenance and custodial staff will continue to maintain a regimen of cleaning and sanitizing of the facility.

For additional information, call 850-482-1200, ext. 30225.

