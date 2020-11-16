Marianna man charged with murdering his father

Trevor Tyreck Garrett, 20, has been charged with an open count of murder in the shooting death of his father, 49-year-old Derick Garrett, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, around 11:19 a.m., JCSO received a 911 call about a man who had been shot at his residence, 3070 Calhoun Road, in Marianna.

The caller said that her father, Derick Garrett, had been shot and she identified her brother, Trevor Garrett, as the shooter, authorities report.

She also told officials that Trevor Garrett had left the area in a maroon Dodge Charger.

In the complaint filed against him by the JCSO, officials also report that the victim himself later called to identify his son Trevor as his shooter.

Deputies and EMS crews arrived at the scene to find the victim laying inside the house unresponsive. Attempts to revive him were made. He was taken to Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While investigators and deputies were on scene, authorities report, Trevor Garrett returned to the area in a white utility vehicle, stating as he left the passenger side and approached the driveway that someone had killed his father. He was taken into custody without further incident.