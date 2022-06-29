Marianna man critically injured in roll-over

A 27-year-old Marianna man was critically injured in a one-vehicle traffic crash in Calhoun County early Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a press release, the agency reported he was driving a sedan northbound on County Road 167 (Fairview Road) near Freeman Road around 5:50 p.m. when he travelled onto the east shoulder, then re-entered the roadway and over-corrected to the right and left before the car started spinning and overturning.

He was ejected in the course of events, officials said.

The car came to rest on its roof on the east shoulder. The driver came to rest in the southbound lane of the road facing northeast.

Jackson and Calhoun county sheriff’s offices, fire-rescue teams from both counties, and some volunteer fire departments from both counties assisted FHP at the scene. The report indicated the presence of medical helicopters but did not specifically say how the crash victim was transported for medical treatment.