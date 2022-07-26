 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marianna man dies in Wakulla County crash

  • 0

A 38-year-old Marianna man was pronounced dead at the scene of single-vehicle accident in the location of U.S. 319 and Zion Hill Road in Wakulla County last Saturday, July 23, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

His passenger, a 38-year-old man from Quincy, was seriously injured.

Agency troopers were dispatched to the scene around 7 p.m., finding on arrival that the Marianna man, who had been the driver, had been ejected from the SUV. Officials said it had overturned several times.

The passenger was taken to a Tallahassee hospital for treatment.

U.S. 319 was closed in the area of the crash for five hours while the initial on-scene investigation took place.

The incident remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert