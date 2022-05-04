Marianna man killed in traffic incident

The Florida Highway Patrol issued a press release about the incident in the area of U.S. 90 and Ocklocknee Point Drive which occured around 5:08 p.m. that day.

“The involved vehicle was a tow truck traveling westbound in the outside lane. The pedestrian was walking on the north shoulder of the roadway. A collision occurred between the vehicle and pedestrian. The involved vehicle came to a controlled stop on the north shoulder,” the release states. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. The westbound traffic of US Highway 90 was temporarily shut down for the crash investigation. The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by Midway Fire and Rescue.