Marianna mobile COVID-19 testing site to close

The mobile COVID-19 testing site at Dollar General in Marianna will close this Friday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m. after having been open seven days a week and roughly eight hours a day since July 27.

Tests will now be available only two days a week, and only for one hour each of those days, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Jackson County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. No appointment is necessary.

Roughly 44 people a day were taking advantage of the testing opportunity at Dollar General, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Sandy Martin, who is assigned to the local health department.

If need for more hours is indicated, the two-hour-per-week schedule could be expanded, Martin told Jackson County Commissioners when she was asked about it during her pandemic update to the board at its second-Tuesday meeting on Sept. 22.

Since the remote site opened, 2,738 people had been tested at the remote site as of Martin’s Tuesday report, with an average of 44 per day.