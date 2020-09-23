 Skip to main content
Marianna mobile COVID-19 testing site to close
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Marianna mobile COVID-19 testing site to close

Health department to offer testing 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays

  • Updated
Marianna mobile COVID-19 testing site

A state-run COVID-19 testing site in the Dollar General parking lot at 4264 Lafayette St., in Marianna, is scheduled to close this Friday, Sept. 25. The site opened July 27.

 Deborah Buckhalter

The mobile COVID-19 testing site at Dollar General in Marianna will close this Friday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m. after having been open seven days a week and roughly eight hours a day since July 27.

Tests will now be available only two days a week, and only for one hour each of those days, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Jackson County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. No appointment is necessary.

No appointment will be necessary.

Roughly 44 people a day were taking advantage of the testing opportunity at Dollar General, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Sandy Martin, who is assigned to the local health department.

If need for more hours is indicated, the two-hour-per-week schedule could be expanded, Martin told Jackson County Commissioners when she was asked about it during her pandemic update to the board at its second-Tuesday meeting on Sept. 22.

Since the remote site opened, 2,738 people had been tested at the remote site as of Martin’s Tuesday report, with an average of 44 per day.

The local health department is currently monitoring 83 individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 and are still within the 14-day period in which they can pass the virus on to others. The median age of those individuals is 42.9. There are nine people being treated in-house at Jackson Hospital for the virus, with one on a ventilator. The local positivity rate was tracking at 8.14 locally as of Tuesday.

The spread of the virus locally has been largely through family, youth sports teams and social gatherings, rather than at work, in shopping venues or in attending school, generally, Martin said.

“Social distancing and masks work,” Martin said, “and contact-tracing works if people are honest,” so that known close contacts can be isolated to prevent spread, she added.

