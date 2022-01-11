Marianna native added to Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame

The 43rd annual Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame banquet will honor Marianna native Dr. Wayne Smith and four other inductees that “have made invaluable contributions to Florida agriculture,” according to a press release from the Ag Hall of Fame Foundation.
Smith and three of the others were named to the Hall of Fame for 2021, but they will be honored along with the 2022 inductees at the upcoming ceremony, as last year’s banquet was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Feb. 15.
“Smith’s contributions to Florida agriculture encompass his lifelong devotion to education and research and forestry passion,” the release states. “Smith, a native of Marianna...and graduate of the University of Florida, returned to his alma mater in 1964, advancing through the academic ranks as a professor, director, and finally, professor emeritus. In retirement, he served as interim dean for UF/IFAS Research and the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. He proved to be a groundbreaking educator, researcher, and administrator,” it continued.
“He played a crucial role in developing and implementing the first Best Management Practices (BMPs) for silviculture. BMPs soon spread across Florida’s agricultural industry and changed the face of agriculture,” the release states. “His research in fertilization led to practices that increased pine forest productivity by up to 300%. And his pioneering work in bioenergy made Florida a leader and earned accolades from the U.S. Department of Energy. Smith’s work has been recognized around the globe, including an audience with royalty. He has been a consultant for the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization and has been called upon to testify before Congress as a staunch supporter of agriculture,” the release continued.
The banquet will be held in the entertainment hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. The reception begins at 5 p.m., with the dinner and program following at 6 p.m.
The 2021-2022 inductees bring the total who have been honored to 176. The other 2021 and 2022 inductees are John L. Hundley (2022), Reggie Brown (2021), Bobby McKown (2021), and John Stitt (2021).
For more information about the 2021-2022 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame honorees and previous inductees, visit FloridaAgHallofFame.org. Nominations for 2023 are currently being accepted; forms can be found on the website.