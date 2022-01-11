Marianna native added to Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame

The 43rd annual Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame banquet will honor Marianna native Dr. Wayne Smith and four other inductees that “have made invaluable contributions to Florida agriculture,” according to a press release from the Ag Hall of Fame Foundation.

Smith and three of the others were named to the Hall of Fame for 2021, but they will be honored along with the 2022 inductees at the upcoming ceremony, as last year’s banquet was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Feb. 15.

“Smith’s contributions to Florida agriculture encompass his lifelong devotion to education and research and forestry passion,” the release states. “Smith, a native of Marianna...and graduate of the University of Florida, returned to his alma mater in 1964, advancing through the academic ranks as a professor, director, and finally, professor emeritus. In retirement, he served as interim dean for UF/IFAS Research and the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. He proved to be a groundbreaking educator, researcher, and administrator,” it continued.