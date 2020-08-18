Marianna noted on Havana’s Old Spanish Trail mural

Marianna’s name now has a permanent spot in the Gadsden County town of Havana, on a large historic mural showing the general path of the Old Spanish Trail as it wends through Florida.
Artist and soon-to-be art educator Danielle Henn created the mural for an outside wall of a Havana business owner’s convenience store. Facing State Road 12, it’s the first thing you’d see coming from Quincy into the downtown area on SR 12, glancing left.
With its deep earth-toned ochre background, and its size, that map is hard to miss. Marianna is one of many communities named.
Because Henn worked from an Old Spanish Trail Association map of the Trail’s “Southern Borderland Trunkline,” which didn’t include notations for Sneads and Grand Ridge, which are also indisputably a part of the main OST, Henn didn’t include it on this mural. However, she’s open to amending and including if she were to create similar maps for other communities along the trail. It’s crowded with communities.
It has a main primary route and evolved as a meandering trades-based network that comprises more than 2,700 miles. The main route stretches east and west from St. Augustine, through Texas and many other southern states as well as some northern spurs, eventually to Los Angeles, California. Some name omissions were inevitable in the model she used, given the challenge of size in depicting the general trail.
In addition to the map, Henn created an inset giving a few facts about Havana, the home ground of the mural. That’s something she could do for other communities that commissioned their own.
Along with the map and city-specific inset, Henn augmented the work with a depiction of a 1917 antique car, one of the first automobiles to be regularly used on the Trail, and she also included an abbreviated version of “The Creed of the Trail,” which was created sometime before 1931.
Henn said she would be eager to work with other artists collaboratively to create similar maps for other communities, saying she’d like to share the work, and the commission dollars, with the local artists that might participate. She did all the work herself on the Havana mural, at a rough cost of about $2,000.
She can be reached at 850-245-2571 or at Danielle.e.henn@gmail.com.
