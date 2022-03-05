Marianna Optimist Club welcomes Next Step program director

Tammy Dasher spoke to the Optimist Club of Marianna recently. Dasher is the Program Director for the Next Step at Endeavor Academy.
Next Step is being launched by Jackson County, along with Endeavor Forward Inc., a Florida-based, not-for-profit, which supports the development and operations of an autism transition, employment, and residential program as part of an inclusive community.
Next Step aims to prepare individuals with autism for transition beyond secondary school by providing training in employment and independent-living skills. Skills taught will also include financial, safety, nutrition, community health, etiquette, relationships, transportation, and problem solving.
When renovations are complete, Next Step will be located on the Endeavor property, formerly Dozier School for Boys. This is a pilot program. The only other one of its kind is in New Mexico.
Cost of the two-year course is roughly $2,000 a month and is generally paid for by the families of the affected person; however, proving the program successful should open the door to government assistance. Often times when a person with autism graduates high school, there is nothing waiting for them. Providing these areas of training and developing partnerships with local businesses will help these individuals live a full and more independent life that should prove to be a great investment in the future.
About 1 in 44 children in the United States has been identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Florida has an estimated 329,131 adults living with ASD; 60,000 U.S. Children with ASD will become adults this year. More than a million adults with ASD live with a caretaker over the age of 60. More than 80% of adults with ASD are unemployed. Next Step organizers hope the program grows and expands throughout the country and provides a better life for those affected by autism.
The Optimist Club of Marianna expressed appreciation for Dasher and all those helping to make this concept a reality.