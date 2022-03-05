Marianna Optimist Club welcomes Next Step program director

Tammy Dasher spoke to the Optimist Club of Marianna recently. Dasher is the Program Director for the Next Step at Endeavor Academy.

Next Step is being launched by Jackson County, along with Endeavor Forward Inc., a Florida-based, not-for-profit, which supports the development and operations of an autism transition, employment, and residential program as part of an inclusive community.

Next Step aims to prepare individuals with autism for transition beyond secondary school by providing training in employment and independent-living skills. Skills taught will also include financial, safety, nutrition, community health, etiquette, relationships, transportation, and problem solving.

When renovations are complete, Next Step will be located on the Endeavor property, formerly Dozier School for Boys. This is a pilot program. The only other one of its kind is in New Mexico.