Marianna, others join to build family a home

  • Updated
A community gathering will be held Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at 4184 Myles Street in Marianna to celebrate the start of construction on a new home for a local family.

The family was not named in the public notice announcing the event, but the project was described as a “pilot project to assist qualified city employees who are still struggling to recover from Hurricane Michael.”

Marianna is partnering with the North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery Group in the effort, along with volunteers from Orland Park Church of Illinois to build the house over a period of six weeks.

Construction begins Monday, Jan. 30. Other involved entities noted were the Chipola Baptist Association, World Renew and Jackson County.

