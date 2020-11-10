Marianna plans Dec. 4 Christmas parade

The city of Marianna and Main Street Marianna invite the public to celebrate Santa’s arrival with the annual Christmas parade.

Entries are being sought for the parade, which will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 in downtown Marianna. The theme this year is “Christmas Everything.” Organizers hopes families, churches, youth groups, civic organizations and businesses will enter a float in this year’s parade. In the interest of safety, all entrants and viewers are asked to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing. Masks are encouraged for all.

The parade entry fee is $25 with proceeds going towards Main Street projects and community events.

Parade lineup will be on Daniels Street. The Parade will start at Daniels, travel east on Lafayette Street, and end on North Madison Street.

This year, organizers will have a sign-up day, 2-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, in the commission room of city hall. Forms and payments will be processed at this time. Download the form at www.mariannafl.city.

For more information, call Main Street Marianna at 850-718-1022 or email mainstreet@mariannafl.city.