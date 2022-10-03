Marianna Police Department collecting supplies for downstate officers affected by Ian

The Marianna Police Department is collecting supplies that will be distributed to police officers and their families that were affected by Hurricane Ian.

“First responders spend their time with rescue efforts and have little to no time to obtain the needed necessities for them or their families,” MPD sources stated in a press release. “By collecting supplies for these families, the Marianna Police Department hopes to ease the burden on first responders so they may focus on life-saving and rescue efforts in the coming days and months.”

Anyone wishing to donate supplies through this effort can drop donations off at MPD headquarters, located at 2898 Green Street, Marianna.

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks should be made payable to Friends of the Marianna Police Department Inc., which is a 501©3 organization. Below is a list of items that are being accepted. At this time, food and clothing are not being accepted.

If you have questions, contact Captain Tyler Scarborough at 850-526-3125.

Items needed include: Flashlights, batteries, cleaning supplies/buckets, industrial trash bags, basic medical supplies, tarps, roofing nails, tools, blankets, battery-powered fans, diapers, baby wipes, formula, towels, air mattresses, Gatorade, personal hygiene items.

All monetary donations will be used to purchase specific items that are needed.