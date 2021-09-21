Marianna police investigate shootings

Police say two men were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries Friday night when someone opened fire from the wood line in the area of Perfections Car Wash.

The Marianna Police Department is investigating the case.

Agency officials say that, on Friday, Sept. 17, at approximately 9:32 p.m., MPD received numerous reports of gunshots in the area of the Milton Avenue car wash.

Officers did not find anyone present in the area when they arrived, but while they were still investigating on scene a Jackson Hospital representative called dispatchers to report that two males had arrived there with gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to Jackson Hospital and learned that the victims were standing in the area of Perfections Car Wash with several other people when approximately four gunshots came from the wood line, with the two victims struck in the legs. They are expected to recover from their injuries. The victims were unable to provide any suspect information.

During the course of their investigation, officers were able to locate evidence at the scene that was consistent with the information obtained from the victims, authorities said.

Officers also discovered that a parked vehicle and a metal building at the Perfections Car Wash were also struck by the gunfire. This is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending upon the identification of the shooter. Anyone with any information is encouraged to report it to the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.