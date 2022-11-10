Marianna police officer among executive seminar grads

Capt. Tyler Scarborough of the Marianna Police Department was one of 19 Florida law enforcement/criminal justice officials to graduate Thursday from the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute’s Chief Executive Seminar.

The morning of his graduation, Scarborough thanked his boss, MPD Chief Hayes Baggett, for letting him take part in the seminar.

"I appreciate Chief Baggett for allowing me the opportunity to attend such a prestigious leadership program that is ranked as one of the highest levels of executive training throughout the state," Scarborough said.

"With the knowledge gained throughout this program, I hope to have a tremendous impact on my department and the community I swore to serve as I continue my role as being a leader within the law enforcement community.

The graduates represent criminal justice agencies from around the state, and serve in leadership roles within their agencies.

Participants met for one week a month for three months, taking classes on topics such as future trends, social media, risk management, stress management, succession planning and communicating in a crisis.

“The goal of the Chief Executive Seminar is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging demands of the future,” a news release from the Institute states.

“Class participants study trends and events that may affect criminal justice professionals and Florida, while developing new leadership skills to address the changes that lie ahead, the release continues.

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature in recognition of the need for an innovative and multifaceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals, the release advises, adding that it was established within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is affiliated with the state university system.