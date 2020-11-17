Marianna ponders 'tiny house' rules

Permanent tiny homes on a foundation that are independently standing, not in a tiny home community, would be a conditional use in R3 and Mixed Use and as such would have to go through an approval process. Those have a different size requirement than those in tiny home communities.

The independents’ size requirement is, at minimum, 20 feet wide and 600 square feet, whereas the tiny home community dwellings on foundation can have a minimum size of 200 square feet.

All such structure in both permanent and mobile types are to be used for residential purposes only under the proposed rules except as “commercial accessory structures” for allowed home occupations within them, which is very narrowly defined as those in which instruction, one person at a time, is given for certain types of skills or as a home office with minimal foot traffic and where the business is clearly incidental.

All tiny home units must contain full bathroom and kitchen facilities, and must be able to connect to city water and sewer distribution systems.

Tiny Homes with Wheels can only be placed in a tiny home community or mobile home park and must be skirted. Governments will be allowed temporary use of THWs for public purposes in any zoning district.

Tiny Home Communities