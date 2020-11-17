Marianna ponders 'tiny house' rules

Marianna City Commissioners on Wednesday heard their first reading of an ordinance that, if adopted on second reading, would govern in-town application of the increasingly popular “tiny home” residential model. The board moved the proposed ordinance forward that night for the final reading with no revisions to the original as presented.
As written, the ordinance defines a tiny house as a dwelling of 850 square feet or less that is built on a permanent foundation, but also provides a definition for and a specific regulation aimed at the “tiny house on wheels” model.
The proposed ordinance also defines a tiny home community as made up of four or more detached tiny homes that share a commonly owned courtyard and or other common space and parking.
A Tiny Home on Wheels is described as one built on a trailer bed or axels and that is designed to be movable. Those, the city proposes, can only be located in a mobile home park or a tiny home community, whereas tiny homes with foundations can exist on their own if certain conditions are met.
The ordinance provides standards for the location and placement of tiny homes, tiny homes on wheels and tiny home communities.
They would all be prohibited along U.S. 90, State Road 73 South, Jefferson Street and Kelson Avenue but tiny home communities are otherwise an allowable use in R3 and in Mixed Use zones.
Permanent tiny homes on a foundation that are independently standing, not in a tiny home community, would be a conditional use in R3 and Mixed Use and as such would have to go through an approval process. Those have a different size requirement than those in tiny home communities.
The independents’ size requirement is, at minimum, 20 feet wide and 600 square feet, whereas the tiny home community dwellings on foundation can have a minimum size of 200 square feet.
All such structure in both permanent and mobile types are to be used for residential purposes only under the proposed rules except as “commercial accessory structures” for allowed home occupations within them, which is very narrowly defined as those in which instruction, one person at a time, is given for certain types of skills or as a home office with minimal foot traffic and where the business is clearly incidental.
All tiny home units must contain full bathroom and kitchen facilities, and must be able to connect to city water and sewer distribution systems.
Tiny Homes with Wheels can only be placed in a tiny home community or mobile home park and must be skirted. Governments will be allowed temporary use of THWs for public purposes in any zoning district.
Tiny Home Communities
The following property development standards would apply for all Tiny Home communities:
The tiny home development will be subject to the density provisions of the district in which it is located, which is 5.8 single family units or 16 multifamily units in the R-3 and Mixed Use District, with a minimum of five tiny home units.
Tiny home communities must maintain a 20-foot setback from the main road, 20 feet from sides and 10 feet from rear. Individual tiny home units can be no less than 10 feet from interior roadways and at least 12 feet from other structures.
A tiny home community must be entirely enclosed, exclusive of driveways, at its external boundaries by a solid wall, fence, or hedge.
A minimum of 200 square feet of open space would be required adjacent to each tiny home unit in the group, and 200 square feet of common open space per dwelling unit, or 1,500 square feet of common open space, whichever is greater.
At least two parking spaces per unit with at least 50 percent of onsite parking in a shared parking area would be required in the communities.
The lot size requires 8,000 square feet for the first two dwelling units plus 2,500 square feet for each additional dwelling unit.
No building or structure erected or stationed in a tiny home development can have a height greater than 35 feet.
Tiny home communities can display one identifying sign of a maximum size of 24 square feet and can only contain the name and address of the tiny home development. It may be lighted by indirect lighting only.
The tiny home communities must be located on a well-drained site, properly graded to ensure rapid drainage and preventing stagnant pools of water.
Each tiny home community must have a management office and service buildings as are necessary to provide facilities for mail distribution, storage space for supplies, maintenance materials and equipment, and laundry facilities equipped with washing machines and dryers. Outside drying yards would have to be enclosed with a six-foot-high solid fence.
Tiny home developments must be managed by a single entity that collectively manages all lots within the development. Future sale of individual lots would be prohibited.
Managing entities of tiny home communities would be fully responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of all common areas within the development.
Sites designed to provide and rely on communal kitchens and showers in order to meet residents’ needs would not be permitted.
All tiny home units must be able to connect to city water and sewer distribution systems.
'Tiny structures' as commercial accessory structures
Under the city’s proposed rules, tiny structures cannot be used for commercial, industrial, or other nonresidential purposes except as commercial accessory structures for use in a very narrow description of allowable home occupations taking place inside them, and only in Mixed Use and Residential 2 and Residential 3 (R2, R3) areas.
Guidelines set out in the home occupations section of the ordinance state than only members of the family living on the premises of the land where they are located can operate them as such. The ordinance further stipulates that the primary use of the property must be residential in nature in order for the commercial use to be allowed there.
One non-illuminated sign would be allowed for the commercial accessory structure, and the structure can be no more than 500 square feet in size. The ordinance also states that the operation must not generate excessive traffic into the residential area it occupies.
Space for any needed parking must be provided off the street and right-of-way, and the ordinance also disallows equipment, tools or processes that would interfere with neighbors in terms of noise, vibration, glare, fumes, odors or electrical interference.
The ordinance specifies what will and will not be considered home occupations, with a very narrow definition of what would be considered home occupations allowed in such structures.
The following will not be considered home occupations allowed in the accessory structures: Beauty shops and barbershops with more than one chair, band instrument or dance instructors, swimming instructor, studio for group instruction, public dining facility or tearoom, antique or gift shops, photographic studio, fortunetelling or similar activity, outdoor repair, food processing, retail sales, nursery school, kindergarten, or child day care center.
The only thing listed in the ordinance as an allowable home occupation for such structures is as an office or for the giving of individual instruction to one person at a time, such as an art or piano teacher. However, individual instruction associated with the activities listed under the non-home-occupation in the previous paragraph would be prohibited.
The foundations for permanently located tiny homes must include construction of a permanent, perimeter stem wall designed and constructed with the latest adopted edition of the building code specifications for exterior non-load bearing walls, extending at a minimum from the ground surface to the bottom starter of the exterior wall surfaces of the home as approved by officials. Tiny homes placed on blocks with a frame and tie-downs are allowed as long as skirted with vinyl, block or brick façade enclosures around the crawl space.
The city recently gave the go-ahead to an innovative Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity "tiny house" community project that can go forward ahead of the new rules' adoption.
