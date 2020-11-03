Marianna proposes 5 disaster projects

More than 2,600 pages are included in the informational package associated with the Marianna City Commission agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The busy night includes a public hearing on five multi-million-dollar projects the city is trying to get funded, in part through the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program, including a new public safety and shelter complex. The agenda package includes summaries of those funding proposals.
The hearing is required by the CDBG-DR program before the requests are submitted. Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said the paperwork will be fine-tuned and likely sent in the third week of this month, in plenty of time to meet the Nov. 30 deadline.
They include an estimated $6,980,000 south-side wastewater restoration project, a $9,770,000 Marianna critical water restoration project, a city-wide stormwater flooding and resiliency improvement package costing a projected $8,382,269, a city-wide wastewater repair, resiliency and infiltration project at an estimated cost of $11,181,000, and the public safety complex and shelter that would cost an estimated $7,816,000 and house the city police and fire-rescue departments. The city is asking the CDBG-DR program to fund $5,554,000 of the projected total for the complex. The agenda package did not break out how much the city is asking from CDBG-DR in the other four projects.
Project costs for the public safety complex/shelter include demolition of the old Nifty Cleaners building – work that has already been accomplished and would be reimbursed if approved. That structure was purchased by the city and fated for demo some time back in order to make way for the city’s plan to co-locate the police and fire departments.
The existing fire department is attached to city hall, and although the fire department space is slated for demolition, according to grant-request paperwork, no decision has been reached yet as to the fate of the main city hall structure.
Nadine Standland, a city resident deeply involved in cultural and structural preservation, is hoping the city will save that 1940s brick structure for its historic value.
It was built as a Works Progress Administration project and part of the “New Deal” vision of Franklin Delano Roosevelt in attempts to stabilize the economy and put people to work in the Depression era. It’s also listed on a national register of historic places, she said.
From her reading of a storm report on that structure after Hurricane Michael, she believes it suffered minimal damage and could be retrofitted to house the police department.
If it is saved, it is likely to be repurposed since all of the city’s main departments in city hall, including the clerk’s office, the city manager, public works and municipal development offices, are slated to move to the old Peel furniture building once the Peel building is renovated. That renovation is also part of the CDBG-DR funding request and is already underway.
Once the city’s departments are moved to the Peel building, Dean said, police and fire would temporarily co-occupy city hall until the new public safety and shelter structure could be completed for them to share. The police department’s current location is slated for demolition under the CDBG-DR funding request.
Dean said the public safety/shelter complex which would be built in an L-shaped design, to a size of 21,300 square feet, is essential to the welfare of emergency responders.
“It would be negligent not to say that our first responders are housed in facilities that don’t meet code, wind load standards and that there are other issues and concern with the facilities they are occupying now,” he commented. “This will move these critical assets, our employees, into to space that meets current local, state and federal requirements and that will keep them safe,” he continued. “Presently, we can’t park our aerial (fire) truck downtown, because it does not fit in the fire department’s space.”
The city's Wednesday meeting, moved from Tuesday because it fell on election day, also includes a review of several change to its comprehensive plan, with associated documents also adding to the bulk of the agenda package.
