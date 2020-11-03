Marianna proposes 5 disaster projects

Project costs for the public safety complex/shelter include demolition of the old Nifty Cleaners building – work that has already been accomplished and would be reimbursed if approved. That structure was purchased by the city and fated for demo some time back in order to make way for the city’s plan to co-locate the police and fire departments.

The existing fire department is attached to city hall, and although the fire department space is slated for demolition, according to grant-request paperwork, no decision has been reached yet as to the fate of the main city hall structure.

Nadine Standland, a city resident deeply involved in cultural and structural preservation, is hoping the city will save that 1940s brick structure for its historic value.

It was built as a Works Progress Administration project and part of the “New Deal” vision of Franklin Delano Roosevelt in attempts to stabilize the economy and put people to work in the Depression era. It’s also listed on a national register of historic places, she said.

From her reading of a storm report on that structure after Hurricane Michael, she believes it suffered minimal damage and could be retrofitted to house the police department.