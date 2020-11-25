 Skip to main content
Marianna Recreation director visits Optimist Club
From left, are: Marianna Recreation Director Clay Wells, Optimist Club of Marianna Vice President Steven Stewart, and Optimist board member Jack Hollis.

 MARIANNA OPTIMIST CLUB, PROVIDED

Marianna Recreation Director Clay Wells visited the Optimist Club of Marianna recently to talk about the planned restoration of Jennings Field on South Caledonia Street.

The property where Jennings field was established was originally donated to the city for the youth sports complex by the Optimist Club of Marianna. The projected renovation, rebuilding, and upgrades to the park area are projected to cost in the neighborhood of $800,000 to $900,000, with $380,000 of that from insurance funds received after the storm. A large portion of the remainder is expected from the state, including recreational and storm water upgrade grant funding.

Once completed, the park will include a multi-purpose sports field, which can be used for soccer, football, and baseball. It will also include a 2,500 foot cork-based walking, running track, a new playground, a splash pad, a dog park, a skateboard park, and a new, large pavilion. There will also be new restrooms constructed and the parking areas will be upgraded.

All in all, Jennings Park should be another gem added to the outdoor resources that our citizens can be proud of. The Optimist Club of Marianna thanked Wells for his hard work and dedication to the citizens and youth of our area.

