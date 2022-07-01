Marianna Rotary Club recognizes eight club Fellows

Eight members of the Marianna Rotary Club were presented this week as Paul Harris Fellows, a distinction six of the honorees had earned once before, and which two of them had earned twice before.

To become a Paul Harris Fellow for the first time, a Rotary member must have contributed $1,000 to the Rotary International Foundation. They receive a certificate and a lapel pin in recognition.

A second such award is presented after a member has contributed $2,000. A second-time fellow receives a sapphire in his lapel pin. The six that qualified to receive the Fellowship plus a pin with one sapphire for that second-level attainment were Kenneth Anderson, who has been a Marianna Rotary member since April 1960, David Carrel, who has been a member since September 2004 and is also the club’s incoming president, John DeBrauwere, who has been a member since September 1995, Larry Kinsolving, who has been a member since September 2008, Robby Roberts who has been a member since November 1995 and is the club’s immediate past president, and Jesse Smallwood, who has been a member since September 2012.

The two members receiving their third Fellow award were Dale Cavin, who became a member in April 1979 and served as president during the 1998-99 year, and Dr. Ken Renegar who became a member in December 1995. They received two lapel-pin sapphires.

The recognitions were narrated by Jim Hart, Marianna Rotary’s chairman of the Rotary International Foundation Committee, with Club President Albert Milton presenting the sapphire-embedded pins.

“The Paul Harris Fellowship is named for the man who founded Rotary with three business associates in Chicago in 1905. The Fellowship was established in his honor in 1957 to express appreciation for contributions to fund the humanitarian and educational programs of the Rotary Foundation,” Hart stated in his narrative. “Those programs have saved thousands of lives and improved the living conditions of millions of people around the world. Through these contributions to the Rotary Foundation, polio has almost been eradicated from the globe.”

Hart noted that third-level Fellowship had only been achieved four times before in the history of the local club. In 2016 Willie Earl Paramore became the first member of this club to receive a third Paul Harris Fellows award. In 2017 Dr. Bert Davis, Jr. became the second, in 2019 Philip Tyler became the third and last year Hart became the fourth.

In closing, Hart reported that the local club’s goal for donations to the Rotary Foundation during Albert Milton’s presidential year was $5,000 but that it was exceeded: The total came to $7,025, adding to the Club’s grand total of $241,133 since the club was chartered in 1929.