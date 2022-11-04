Marianna’s Candyland Christmas parade is Dec. 2

Marianna’s Christmas parade is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

Main Street Marianna is seeking entries for the event, which will be built again this year on the “Christmas in Candyland” theme.

The annual holiday march downtown, along Lafayette Street, will start at Daniels Street and proceed eastward to Madison Street. After the parade, a Christmas festival will immediately commence in the park.

This year, a parade sign-up period will be held 2-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the foyer of Marianna City Hall. You can also sign up online at www.mainstreetmarianna.org under the Events tab.

For questions you can call Main Street Marianna at 850-718-1022 or email mainstreet@mariannafl.city.

The $25 entry fee for each participating parade unit goes toward Main Street Marianna projects and community events.

Parade line-up will be on Daniels Street beginning at 3:30 p.m. Participant drop off will be on Liddon Street via Guyton Street and Daniels Street via Kelson Avenue.

The festival in the park will include food vendors and will feature activities for children, including the opportunity to sit with Santa in his sleigh and give him a Christmas wish list.