Marianna’s St. Joseph Masonic Lodge #99 is Lodge of the Year

Marianna's St. Joseph Masonic Lodge #99 has been named the 2019 Lodge of the Year in the Great Jurisdiction of Florida.
This award was presented by the 18th Most Worshipful Past Grand Master Walter Gulley Jr. at the Grand Lodge 150th Grand Session on Aug. 1, in Jacksonville. It was presented virtually following COVID-19 guidelines and was accepted by District 5 Deputy Grand Master Leo Sims.
St. Joseph Lodge was honored in recognition for meeting the organization’s “High Standards” scale and for being in compliance with the requirements set forth by the Masonic jurisdiction.
Keith D. Sutton Jr. serves as Worshipful Master. St Joseph Lodge is working under the protection of the Most Worshipful Union Grand Lodge of Florida Belize Central America and it’s Jurisdictions, Incorporated, Prince Hall Affiliated, where the Jeffery G. Jones is the 19th Grand Master.
Lodge presents Thanksgiving turkeys
On Wednesday, Nov. 25, St. Joseph Masonic Lodge #99 gave out smoked turkeys to the widows of deceased Masonic brothers, and to senior citizens and their families for Thanksgiving. The turkeys were purchased in support of veterans from the local VFW of Marianna.
The lodge contributed turkeys to eight homes in Jackson County, including some in Marianna and the Greenwood area. The holiday program is one of several ways the Lodge reaches out in community support. It was estimated that this effort touched the lives of 35 to 40 people. The distribution was done with COVID-19 in mind.
St. Joseph Lodge is under the leadership of WM Keith Sutton Jr. The lodge operates under the protection of The Most Worshipful Union Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Florida, Belize Central America, and its Jurisdictions, Incorporated, Prince Hall Affiliated.
Brother Shriners also help out
On Saturday, Nov. 21, 13 members of Safia Temple #188 gave 12 Thanksgiving baskets to community members of Marianna, and Panama City, making a different in the lives of 58 people on the holiday.
This year, practicing social distancing, the Shriners worked in two groups. A Panama City group and a Marianna group gave out the baskets, which contained food items for a complete meal suitable for a family. This event was planned to take place at the same time on the same day in both Bay and Jackson County.
Safia Temple #188 is in the Oasis of Panama City and the Desert of Florida. Safia Temple is at 140 Detroit Avenue, Panama City. It is a non-for-profit organization serving citizens in several ways. Safia Temple is a supporter of the National Diabetes Initiative, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, NAACP, and contributes to those in need, and volunteer at food banks feeding more than 500 people a week.
Safia Temple #188 works under the Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine of North and South America and its Jurisdiction, Incorporated, Prince Hall Shriners.
