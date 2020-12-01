Marianna’s St. Joseph Masonic Lodge #99 is Lodge of the Year

Marianna's St. Joseph Masonic Lodge #99 has been named the 2019 Lodge of the Year in the Great Jurisdiction of Florida.

This award was presented by the 18th Most Worshipful Past Grand Master Walter Gulley Jr. at the Grand Lodge 150th Grand Session on Aug. 1, in Jacksonville. It was presented virtually following COVID-19 guidelines and was accepted by District 5 Deputy Grand Master Leo Sims.

St. Joseph Lodge was honored in recognition for meeting the organization’s “High Standards” scale and for being in compliance with the requirements set forth by the Masonic jurisdiction.

Keith D. Sutton Jr. serves as Worshipful Master. St Joseph Lodge is working under the protection of the Most Worshipful Union Grand Lodge of Florida Belize Central America and it’s Jurisdictions, Incorporated, Prince Hall Affiliated, where the Jeffery G. Jones is the 19th Grand Master.

Lodge presents Thanksgiving turkeys

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, St. Joseph Masonic Lodge #99 gave out smoked turkeys to the widows of deceased Masonic brothers, and to senior citizens and their families for Thanksgiving. The turkeys were purchased in support of veterans from the local VFW of Marianna.