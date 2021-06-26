Marianna student makes Norwich University Dean's List

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester, are awarded Dean’s List honors. These students cannot have any pending Incomplete (I) grades. Dean’s List honors are noted on the official transcript each term earned.

In addition to the above criteria, students in the spring 2021 semester had to meet the following criteria in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which introduced the option for students to choose an alternative grading system or to maintain earned letter grades. To be eligible for President’s (GPA 4.0) and Dean’s lists (GPA 3.40) for the spring 2021 semester, students must have additionally maintained full time enrollment for the spring 2021 semester, chosen to keep letter grades in at least 12 credits of classes, and must not have received any Incomplete or No Pass grades.