Marianna trucker seriously injured in crash

A serious injury and an asphalt-product spill occurred in a Jackson County traffic crash near the meet-up of U.S. 231 and Lakepoint Road in the Alford area.

The crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.

In a press release the Florida Highway Patrol reports that the crash involved a white Ford pick-up truck and a semi-truck pulling a tank trailer.

Officials said the driver of the pickup struck the semi, causing significant damage to the tank trailer.

“The damaged semi-truck trailer was carrying an asphalt product that spilled on the northbound lanes of U.S. 231, temporarily closing northbound travel while Florida DOT worked to clean up the lanes,” the release continued.

“The crash is still currently under investigation and charges are expected for the driver of the pick-up truck. The driver of the semi-truck was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries,” the release concluded.

The driver of the pickup was described in the release as a 28-year-old Marianna man, and the release indicated he was not injured. The driver of the semi-truck was listed as a 38-year-old Marianna man.