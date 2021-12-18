 Skip to main content
Marianna VFW names rifle winners
Marianna VFW names rifle winners

Rifle raffle winners named

From left, Jessica and Robert Peto and Marianna VFW Post 12046 Past Commander Ernest McNeill, raffle coordinator, pose with the AR-15 the Petos won.

 ERNEST MCNEILL/VFW, PROVIDED

Marianna Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12046 recently offered tickets on a drawing for an AR-15 firearm in a project to raise money the organization uses in helping local veterans.

The drawing was held earlier this month. The winners were Robert and Jessica Peto of Greenwood.

