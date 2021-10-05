Marianna Walmart hosts event for combat vet

Walmart, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF) honored former U.S. Army Master Sergeant Dennis Norrod in a ceremony at the Marianna Walmart last Friday, recognizing him for his service and presenting him with a 100 percent mortgage-free home donated by one of MWSF’s home donation partners.

Although Norrod does not have local ties, the event was held locally because it was a convenient location for the organization and its partners. The ceremony was held at 2 p.m.

“Our nation’s heroes step up and serve our country with honor and courage and when they come home wounded from the battlefield, Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF) and our partners proudly step up to serve them by providing crucial transitional support out of the military and into their new civilian’s lives,” MWSF said in a press release about the event.

“Keurig Dr Pepper has supported the mission of MWSF at over 200 events throughout the country that support the nation’s combat-wounded veterans, Gold Star spouses, and their families. Their support was key in allowing MWSF to provide the Norrod family with three years of family and financial mentorship that culminates with the family receiving the home,” representatives said in the release.