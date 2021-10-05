 Skip to main content
Marianna Walmart hosts event for combat vet
Dennis Norrod, wearing red, in center, and his family were presented a ceremonial key to their home provided by the Military Warriors Support Foundation and partnering companies, Keurig Dr Pepper and Walmart. Listed as attending were Keurig Dr Pepper executives Mike Schout, Scott Brown, Scott Davis, Adam Tomlin, and Marvin Balduff, Walmart executive Michael May, and MWSF executives Sandy Ignaszewski and John Hill. 

 JOHN HILL, PROVIDED

Walmart, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF) honored former U.S. Army Master Sergeant Dennis Norrod in a ceremony at the Marianna Walmart last Friday, recognizing him for his service and presenting him with a 100 percent mortgage-free home donated by one of MWSF’s home donation partners.

Although Norrod does not have local ties, the event was held locally because it was a convenient location for the organization and its partners. The ceremony was held at 2 p.m.

“Our nation’s heroes step up and serve our country with honor and courage and when they come home wounded from the battlefield, Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF) and our partners proudly step up to serve them by providing crucial transitional support out of the military and into their new civilian’s lives,” MWSF said in a press release about the event.

“Keurig Dr Pepper has supported the mission of MWSF at over 200 events throughout the country that support the nation’s combat-wounded veterans, Gold Star spouses, and their families. Their support was key in allowing MWSF to provide the Norrod family with three years of family and financial mentorship that culminates with the family receiving the home,” representatives said in the release.

“The family will be provided a family and financial mentor that will work together with them to develop a plan for their success, they will communicate monthly, review budgets, credit reports and savings goals. Mentorship is the foundation of MWSF’s programs,” the release continued.

Norrod was chosen to receive the gift after applying to the Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Homes4WoundedHeroes program through their website.

He is a highly decorated U.S. Army veteran who earned the Combat Action Badge, Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Achievement Medal with One Bronze and One Silver Oak Leaf Cluster. He is also the recipient of the Purple Heart for being physically wounded while supporting combat operations. Norrod was honorably discharged from the military as a Master Sergeant, the eighth highest enlisted rank in the United States Army. He currently resides in Gautier, Mississippi with his wife and children.

