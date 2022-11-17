Marianna welcomes A New Chapter Books and More

If you have been in the Caledonia or McPherson Street area, chances are you have noticed a new business. On Nov. 11, Jay Player opened the doors of A New Chapter Books and More at 2863 Caledonia Street in Marianna.

Jay was born in raised in Grand Ridge. After graduation, he obtained a degree in criminology and psychology from Troy State University and began his career. Jay’s first job was as a case manager at Life Management Center. Then, he worked at Dozier School for Boys as a group treatment leader before taking a position at Florida State Hospital in 2000 as a social worker. Later, Jay decided to return to school and began taking classes at Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy in Midway. After graduation, he served as a probation officer, first in Gadsden and then in Jackson County.

Approaching retirement age, Jay was talking to a coworker about future plans.

“She said, ‘You know, you are fixin’ to retire; you should open a bookstore,’” Jay shared. “I kinda blew the idea off,” he continued. “I’ve always loved to read and loved books, and the more I thought about it the more the idea started to take hold,” he admitted.

“I started hanging around the book aisle at Walmart every time I’d go,” Jay explained.

He initially thought that people read mostly digital books now. Then, Jay began noticing that people were interested in physical books. This led to his conclusion “if people did not buy ‘real’ books, then Barnes & Noble and Books-a-Million would not be in business.”

As Jay researched the market, he learned that independent bookstores in towns about the size of Marianna were doing well. “Then, the idea really took hold and I started half-heartedly looking for a place.” It was not long before Jay learned the building where Sweet Beans had been was available. “And it took off from there!” Jay continued. “Everything kinda came together just right at the right time.”

Book lovers know the pleasure of smelling, touching and looking at books. So, enjoy a cup of coffee, energy drink, or soda while you relax and peruse the variety of printed works in the shop.

Among the selections on the shelves are best sellers, young adult fiction, adult fiction, and children’s books. The store also has journals, planners, devotionals, and table top role-playing games. The majority of his inventory is new books; however, Jay is collecting used books for the weekends of Flea Across Florida.

Jay wants to focus on local authors, including Iris Tye Melvin. Beginning Saturday, Nov. 19, retired school teacher Becky Player will come in and read to the children. The children’s book chosen for this month is “Harry the Dirty Dog,” a favorite of Jay’s. Books read to the children will be available for purchase at the store.

One Saturday a month, Jay will offer “Blind Date with a Book.” This event features books with wrapped covers. Customers select a book based on four bullet points provided by Jay. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Jay tried out the program, which he described as “enormously successful.” He wants to be more community oriented than just a store. Future plans include Christian books, outdoor seating, book clubs, book signings, and a sip-and-shop event, where wine is available for patrons.

Jay and his wife, Christina, live in Jackson County with their two sons, Aidan and Hunter. Jay says, “Everyone is welcome to come in, have a cup of coffee, sit down and look at a book.”

What a great family and business for Marianna. Follow Jay on Facebook and Instagram @ANEWCHAPTERMARIANNA, or visit Jay at 2863 Caledonia Street, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Hours of operation are subject to change with Jay’s future retirement.