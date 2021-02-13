Marianna welcomes Dr. Alton Stone, DMD

While 2020 had its challenges, one benefit for the city of Marianna was Payne and Payne Dentistry opening its doors to Dr. Alton Michael Stone, DMD.
Born and raised in Marianna, Dr. Stone graduated from Marianna High School in 2010 and earned an Associate of Arts degree from Chipola College the following year. He continued his undergraduate studies at the University of Florida, where he pursued a degree in microbiology and cell science.
While Dr. Stone originally considered becoming a medical doctor, during his last year of undergraduate studies, he changed his mind. With three dental schools in Florida, Dr. Stone chose the Lake Eerie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) branch in Bradenton, because of the college’s reputation for producing well-rounded dentists to serve rural areas.
“I knew wherever I worked would have to be a rural area,” he explained.
Growing up in Marianna had given him an appreciation for rural areas that others growing up in larger cities may not understand.
LECOM was especially appealing to Dr. Stone, who loved Southern hospitality, self-sufficiency and small-town values.
“It’s a shame that rural areas have people with complex medical conditions and low incomes,” he continued. “It’s a shame that the people who need the most assistance can’t get it because they cannot afford it.”
Dr. Stone wanted to make a difference by helping people in communities like Marianna receive the best care possible.
“They made us be good at every specialty, so we could serve in rural areas,” Dr. Stone clarified about LECOM. “All of our professors were specialists.”
“We started making dentures during our first year,” Dr. Stone continued. By the third year Dr. Stone and his classmates had completed their academics and each student was seeing patients. To simulate a private practice, each student had their own operatory, a room where dentists or their assistants perform tasks away from their patients. In fact, LECOM provides 100 chairs and operatories allowing the students to do everything for themselves, including computer work, treatment plans, sterilization, and guiding patients into their areas.
During his fourth year, Dr. Stone went to work in 30-chair clinic located in DeFuniak Springs. The idea was for every graduate to have 3,000 or more hours of practice with patients upon graduation.
While in school, Dr. Stone met Brittany Melville, a licensed nurse practitioner from Lakeland. The couple had carefully planned out their future, including his graduation, and their wedding and honeymoon to take place during the spring and summer of 2020.
Unfortunately, his last two months of clinic work were shifted to classroom, because of the COVID pandemic. Dr. Stone graduated in 2020, but his graduation ceremony was cancelled. The couple’s beautiful wedding planned at TPC Sawgrass Professional Golf Course in Jacksonville also did not go as planned. The couple were married at the golf course, but the guest list was reduced from 200 to 15. Then, although paid for in advance, the couple had to postpone their Hawaiian honeymoon due to the state having restrictions on travel during the pandemic.
Despite the disappointments, Dr. and Mrs. Stone moved to the area and he began working with Payne and Payne in August of last year.
“It’s a great career, because it allows me to spend time with my family,” Dr. Stone said smiling. This is good with the couple expecting their first baby in June. In his spare time, Dr. Stone enjoys college football (he's a Gators fan), hunting, golfing and “all things outdoors.” Most recently the couple purchased a farm in Cottondale to build a new home.
What a great family and dentist to have in Marianna! Call Payne and Payne Dentistry at 850-526-2511 or visit the office at 3105 Jefferson St., Suite D, in Marianna. Visit the city of Marianna’s website at http://www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News to learn more about businesses in Marianna.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.