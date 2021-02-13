Marianna welcomes Dr. Alton Stone, DMD

Dr. Stone wanted to make a difference by helping people in communities like Marianna receive the best care possible.

“They made us be good at every specialty, so we could serve in rural areas,” Dr. Stone clarified about LECOM. “All of our professors were specialists.”

“We started making dentures during our first year,” Dr. Stone continued. By the third year Dr. Stone and his classmates had completed their academics and each student was seeing patients. To simulate a private practice, each student had their own operatory, a room where dentists or their assistants perform tasks away from their patients. In fact, LECOM provides 100 chairs and operatories allowing the students to do everything for themselves, including computer work, treatment plans, sterilization, and guiding patients into their areas.

During his fourth year, Dr. Stone went to work in 30-chair clinic located in DeFuniak Springs. The idea was for every graduate to have 3,000 or more hours of practice with patients upon graduation.

While in school, Dr. Stone met Brittany Melville, a licensed nurse practitioner from Lakeland. The couple had carefully planned out their future, including his graduation, and their wedding and honeymoon to take place during the spring and summer of 2020.