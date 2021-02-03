Marianna welcomes East End Auto Details

One of the newest businesses to move into the City of Marianna is East End Auto Details.
Owner Ron Brown moved his business into Marianna three months ago and it has been growing by leaps and bounds.
A native of the area Brown graduated from Marianna High School in 1993. He immediately obtained employment with Jackson County School Board as a bus aid at Sunland, where he monitored and transported residents. After about six years, Brown decided to try the big city life, and moved to Atlanta to sell automobiles. “I loved it,” he explained. However, after eight years, Brown had a change of heart. “I was homesick, so I came back home.”
In April 2003, Brown started his business called East End Auto Details, just outside of Marianna on the north side of the Lafayette Street/State Road 71 triangle. For 15 years, he grew his business and became an expert in auto detailing. During this time his family also grew. Brown married Ilisha Crawford and together the couple had an instant family with his three daughters and Crawford’s two sons.
During this busy time in his life, Brown pushed forward providing more services to locals. First, he moved his business a little further west in Jackson County, to the former Mitchell’s TV location on the north side of U.S. Highway 90, across the street from Residence Hub Inn and Suites. Then he added automobile sales.
Having a team of six experienced workers, East End Auto Details was able to assist more people.
“We were booming,” Brown shared. “We were detailing about 15 cars a day.”
The detailing was just the beginning because the business was averaging auto transactions of 10-15 vehicles a month. Also during this time, Brown returned to work at Sunland during the evenings.
After Hurricane Michael came through the area in 2018, Brown had to stop selling cars because of the severity of damage to the building he was leasing. However, that did not slow him down. Brown, his family, and friends worked together to give back to the community.
“We fed people breakfast, lunch and dinner every day for a month,” he shared. “We started cooking and people started donating food. Then people came down and started helping us cook.” Brown said proudly, “My brother was on CNN.” He had been working with his younger brother, Eugene Brown, at the Mitchell’s TV location selling cars for about six years.
In early October, Ron Brown moved his business to 4505 Lafayette Street, across from Brothers Beauty & Fashion.
“I love it,” he shared with a smile. “That’s the best move I could’ve ever made. It’s better than all the rest of the shops.”
Though his business is only auto detailing at this time, Brown has been preparing his paperwork to start selling cars in the near future. He plans to maintain an inventory of 10 to 15 vehicles at the onset with possible expansion at the end of 2021.
Two of the detailing packages available include: 1. A basic wash, wax and wiping down; and 2. A thorough vacuuming, and cleaning of windows, door panels, dashboards, fender walls, door jams, vents, trunk, trim, and tires, plus washing and waxing the outside of the vehicle. All packages come with a personal inspection by Brown.
After Hurricane Michael, Brown lost his employees. The business closed for about four months and his workers began working with storm-related businesses. Now, he has four new employees he is training to provide detailing to meet the strictest of standards.
In 2020 the pandemic became an issue and the business closed for about a month. “Now I just spray them all down with Lysol,” he said laughing and referring to the vehicles. Brown also ensures his employees always wear masks when they are working inside the vehicles.
Brown continues to work at Sunland during the evening hours, and his wife is a drug counselor at CARE. For more information or to make an appointment, call 850-372-4411.
What a wonderful family and business to have in Marianna! Visit the City of Marianna’s website at http://www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News to learn more about businesses in Marianna.