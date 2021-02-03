Marianna welcomes East End Auto Details

Though his business is only auto detailing at this time, Brown has been preparing his paperwork to start selling cars in the near future. He plans to maintain an inventory of 10 to 15 vehicles at the onset with possible expansion at the end of 2021.

Two of the detailing packages available include: 1. A basic wash, wax and wiping down; and 2. A thorough vacuuming, and cleaning of windows, door panels, dashboards, fender walls, door jams, vents, trunk, trim, and tires, plus washing and waxing the outside of the vehicle. All packages come with a personal inspection by Brown.

After Hurricane Michael, Brown lost his employees. The business closed for about four months and his workers began working with storm-related businesses. Now, he has four new employees he is training to provide detailing to meet the strictest of standards.

In 2020 the pandemic became an issue and the business closed for about a month. “Now I just spray them all down with Lysol,” he said laughing and referring to the vehicles. Brown also ensures his employees always wear masks when they are working inside the vehicles.

Brown continues to work at Sunland during the evening hours, and his wife is a drug counselor at CARE. For more information or to make an appointment, call 850-372-4411.