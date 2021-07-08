Marianna welcomes KC’s Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop

After more than 78 years of hard work, most people would be ready to sit back and enjoy life. Doyle Green is an exception to that rule.
At almost 93 years old and after 56 years of working, Doyle has decided that he is not ready to give up on life. A few weeks ago, Doyle opened KC’s Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop at 4477B Jackson Street, in memory of his son and drug store sandwich shops of days ago.
Born into a family of 27 children in the Dellwood/Two Egg Area, Doyle Green learned hard work and strong work ethics early in life. Young Doyle went to stay with his sister in south Florida when he was 15, after three of his older brothers left for World War II.
“I was a man at 15,” he recalled with a chuckle. Despite his independence at an early age, he found it difficult to obtain employment.
Doyle purchased a $500 accident policy for a 20-year period for 10 cents a week from a New York Life Insurance agent, all the while fudging information about his age.
“When he asked me what year I was born in, I didn’t tell him the whole truth,” he explained.
The following day Doyle found a job near Loughman, Florida paying a dollar an hour sleeving juice boxes for WWII soldiers overseas. However, the job was over once the warehouse was empty.
The resourceful Doyle had saved his money, and purchased some new shoes, dress clothes and “nice dungarees,” which would be useful in the future.
Doyle returned to Marianna to work for Lovett’s Grocery Store at a wage of $13 a week. The store was located in downtown Marianna on Green Street, where Nifty Cleaners was previously located and where the City of Marianna Public Service Building will be located in the future. Piggly Wiggly was next door and the Jim Theater was across the street. Doyle recalled how Mr. Daffin had owned a large house with big columns, similar to Great Oaks in Greenwood, known as Massey Business College.
“All the young girls went to Massey Business College after they graduated from high school to learn how to be secretaries,” he continued.
Once he had a little experience under his belt, Doyle went to work for the Atlantic and Pacific Company (commonly known as the A & P Company), which was located in the Russ Building next to where Watson’s Medequip Store is today. A & P paid the 18 year-old Doyle $23 a week. Doyle worked downstairs in the Russ Building, where the company sold farm animal and chicken feed in the rear without the modern conveniences of air conditioning.
Four years later the company moved the store to Tallahassee. Doyle followed. However, since the cheapest place he could find to sleep was about $18 a week and he was now making about $33 a week, Doyle requested to be transferred to a smaller city where he could find cheaper room and board. When his supervisor refused, Doyle resigned and returned to Marianna.
While coming back into Marianna, Doyle noticed a sign where Mrs. W. B. Sangaree, who owned the Gulf station, was looking for employees. Doyle accepted a job delivering kerosene throughout the city in barrels. Doyle was now working six days a week and long hours for a modest $23 a week salary. After three months he quit his job.
Young Doyle was single and had a motorcycle. So, he got on his motorcycle and headed back to south Florida to find work.
“I stayed down there trying to pick oranges and liked to have fell out of a tree,” he explained. “I said, ‘Well, there’s a different life for me.’” Doyle returned to Marianna to visit his friend Arnold Lambe. While sitting in Lambe’s Welding, Mr. Lambe put Doyle to work sweeping at $23 a week.
In 1951 Doyle married his wife Mamie. He joined the armed forces and the couple left the area to live in New York for a few of years. In 1965 Doyle bought Lambe’s Welding & Supply Inc. and the equipment. Doyle and Mamie had two children: Van and Kevin.
Being a person who liked to “do better in life,” Doyle purchased three little houses on Jackson Street that were previously rented. After moving the houses, he built a store and rented it out to businesses. Doyle recalled visiting Watson’s Drug Store when he was young to buy “good ‘ole homemade sandwiches, salads, milkshakes and ice cream.” So, he decided to put his son Kevin in business and let him sell drugstore-type food. The shop would be called KC’s after Kevin and Carlton, Doyle’s middle name.
Although Kevin was born with physical challenges, his positive, non-stop attitude, wonderful personality and big heart inspired all who knew him. He was known for making friends as soon as he met people. Kevin was excited about the opportunity.
On the morning of Dec. 4, 2018, Kevin visited and shook the hands of his friends at Hardee’s. Doyle recalled how happy Kevin was when he said, “Dad, I’ll see you in a little while.” Doyle shared how when Kevin did not come by later in the day, he and Mamie felt that it was best for him to go check on Kevin. When Doyle arrived, the back door was locked, Kevin’s vehicles were there and the dog was barking. However, the front door to the house was open. Doyle found his son sitting behind his desk in the dining room at his computer. He called 911, and rescue workers confirmed Kevin’s death. Due to the devastation of Hurricane Michael, Kevin’s body was loaded on a board on Doyle’s side-by-side Kubota to carry him to the hearse.
Doyle had lost one of his sons and the building at Lambe’s Welding was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael.
“My walls and roof blew down; all I had was the floor,” Doyle continued. “I wasn’t ready to quit in life, because I needed something to do every day.” Despite the fact that he did not have any insurance, Doyle was inspired to get busy building back. During this time, he used the place that Kevin was to operate as his office. It was 60% complete prior to the hurricane. After he was able to move back to Lambe’s Welding and get back into business, Doyle returned to open KC’s Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop.
The shop has eight flavors of ice cream and different cones from which to choose. Enjoy an affordable sandwich, hotdog or salad with good fellowship. The shop offers iced tea and fountain drinks. Doyle points out that shop has good sandwiches, but is not in competition with fast food restaurants.
“It’s strictly like the drug store used to do it,” he explained.
KC’s Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop will have a grand opening on Tuesday, July 13. Visit KC’s Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop at 4477B Jackson Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. For more information, call 850-526-0403.
What a great man and business to have in Marianna! Visit the City of Marianna’s website at http://www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News to learn more about businesses in Marianna.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.