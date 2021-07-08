Marianna welcomes KC’s Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop

Although Kevin was born with physical challenges, his positive, non-stop attitude, wonderful personality and big heart inspired all who knew him. He was known for making friends as soon as he met people. Kevin was excited about the opportunity.

On the morning of Dec. 4, 2018, Kevin visited and shook the hands of his friends at Hardee’s. Doyle recalled how happy Kevin was when he said, “Dad, I’ll see you in a little while.” Doyle shared how when Kevin did not come by later in the day, he and Mamie felt that it was best for him to go check on Kevin. When Doyle arrived, the back door was locked, Kevin’s vehicles were there and the dog was barking. However, the front door to the house was open. Doyle found his son sitting behind his desk in the dining room at his computer. He called 911, and rescue workers confirmed Kevin’s death. Due to the devastation of Hurricane Michael, Kevin’s body was loaded on a board on Doyle’s side-by-side Kubota to carry him to the hearse.

Doyle had lost one of his sons and the building at Lambe’s Welding was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael.