Marianna welcomes Marianna SmileLABS

According to Heather the corporation is located in all fifty states and nine countries. The SmileLABS teeth whitening system was developed by Dr. Zachary Higers, DDS more than twenty years ago. The system uses whitening gels with accelerator lighting for rapid cosmetic teeth whitening. Heather explained how she could only find positive reviews on the Internet.

Heather had retired, gone back to school and taken a second career, but was missing Jackson County. “I lived in Jackson County on Old Spanish Trail my entire life,” she clarified. “From the time my parents brought me home from the hospital until thirteen years ago, I lived on the same property.” She liked Tallahassee, but believed Jackson County to be a better place to raise her younger children: Ashlyn and Bailey. Plus, she wanted to go into business with her older daughter, Lauren. Thinking she would experience the best of all worlds, Heather decided to take on the venture with Lauren, a Sneads High and Florida State University graduate with a degree in entrepreneurship and communications.

Soon after Heather contacted the SmileLABS’ corporate office, she started her business. Then, Heather, Lauren, and their staff went through training and became certified. “It’s our business, we just use their products” she enlightened.