Marianna woman, child injured in traffic accident

A Marianna woman was seriously injured and a 5-year-old Marianna boy was critically injured in a single-vehicle traffic crash in Jackson County on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Authorities say the 26-year-old woman was driving a sedan south on State Road 71 around 9:41 p,m. when she lost control of the car, veered right off the roadway, collided with a utility pole guide wire and then into a chain-link fence about 50 feet west of the road.

The car then continued in a southwesterly direction, overturned and struck a tree, officials said.

The car came to final rest upright facing a westerly direction.

