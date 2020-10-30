Marianna Woman’s Club announces 6th Annual Veteran’s Day Program is Nov. 6

Madison Park in downtown Marianna will be festooned in red, white, and blue 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, as the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs - Marianna Woman’s Club, in collaboration with the Chipola Civic Club, brings a free, community event focusing on US military veterans and first responders.

This year, the event combines two separate events.

Jane Powell, Marianna Women’s Club Civic Engagement and Outreach Community Service Program Chairman said, “We traditionally recognize our Veterans close to the Veterans Day holiday and our First Responders, many of whom are also veterans, later in the year.

“This year, we are combining both events into one to recognize their contributions past and present given to our community and our country.”

The fair’s purpose is to bring updated information to veterans and their families to help answer questions on health and services available to them. Recognition is also planned as in the past: the oldest veteran, female veterans; this year first responders will be also recognized.