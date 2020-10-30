Marianna Woman’s Club announces 6th Annual Veteran’s Day Program is Nov. 6

Madison Park in downtown Marianna will be festooned in red, white, and blue 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, as the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs - Marianna Woman’s Club, in collaboration with the Chipola Civic Club, brings a free, community event focusing on US military veterans and first responders.
This year, the event combines two separate events.
Jane Powell, Marianna Women’s Club Civic Engagement and Outreach Community Service Program Chairman said, “We traditionally recognize our Veterans close to the Veterans Day holiday and our First Responders, many of whom are also veterans, later in the year.
“This year, we are combining both events into one to recognize their contributions past and present given to our community and our country.”
The fair’s purpose is to bring updated information to veterans and their families to help answer questions on health and services available to them. Recognition is also planned as in the past: the oldest veteran, female veterans; this year first responders will be also recognized.
The format for the fair events includes information tables staffed by experts and an extra special program presented by Matt Standish, USAF Retired, Department of Veterans Affairs, Bay County Vet Center. Standish is a counselor with the Veterans Outreach Program. Lunch is grilled hot dogs prepared by The Chipola Civic Club, chips, drinks, and delightful homemade baked goods prepared by the Marianna Women’s Club.
Free to all veterans and first responders, this annual event is now in its sixth year. Door prizes, including gift cards, will be drawn for participants who register at the Marianna Women’s Club table at the event.
To ensure a safe event, temperature checks, masks and social distancing is required and will be observed.
The GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club and the Chipola Civic Club partner together to thank our veterans and first responders for their service to our country and to us. To incorporate the community’s support for this event, the Women’s Club invites private citizens and businesses to donate gift cards or an item for the fair’s door prize drawing. Items will be collected up to Thursday, Nov. 5. For more information or donations, contact Jane Powell at 850-209-1714 or Judy Stanton, GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club president, at 850-209-7679.
