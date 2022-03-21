Marianna Woman’s Club health fair is Saturday

The Marianna Woman’s Club is hosting the 2nd Annual GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club Health and Safety Fair on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Madison Street Park in Marianna.

The event promotes awareness of all aspects of wellness and safety. The park is located at 2881 Madison Street.

It gives vendors an opportunity to share educational information and to provide health, wellness, and safety resources through samples, health screenings, hand-outs, and interactive activities.

Participants will include state department program reps, non-profit organizations, community organizations and local businesses that have helped make a difference in the health and safety of local citizens, organizers said in a press release about the event.

“Marianna Woman’s Club looks forward to this opportunity to bring our community together to educate them on the importance of healthy behaviors and safety measures to prevent disease and improve their lives,” the release stated. “With the help of everyone involved we believe this event will be remarkably successful. “

For more information or vendor application contact Judy Stanton 850-209-7679 or email: gfwcmariannawomansclub@gmail.com.