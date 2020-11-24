 Skip to main content
Marianna Woman’s Club hosts food drive
Calls on community to join Innovative Charities initiative

Marianna Woman’s Club President Judy Stanton presents the club’s collected food items to Shirley Arnold, manager, Innovative Charities of Northwest Florida in Marianna.

 MARIANNA WOMAN’S CLUB, PROVIDED

The Greater Federation of Women’s Club Marianna has a rich history of making a positive impact in the community. More urgent this year is the need to ensure adequate feeding for families.

Marianna’s Women’s Club has undertaken, through its Health and Wellness committee, support of Innovative Charities of Northwest Florida. As the holiday season drew close, the GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club recognized a growing need in the community and sprang into action to begin collecting food items.

The club also received monetary donations for Innovative Charities to purchase additional food items.

Shirley Arnold, manager, Innovative Charities of Northwest Florida, was very appreciative of the donation. She indicates that Innovative Charities will distribute the collected food and use the monetary contributions to ensure a well-supplied pantry resource to meet community food needs.

The Marianna Woman’s Club, in support of Innovative Charities, welcomes any donation, big or small, to help feed our neighbors in need and to brighten their holiday season. Contact Innovative Charities at 573-5526 for a complete list of items needed.

