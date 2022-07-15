Marianna Woman’s Club: Midsummer Charity Tea is Saturday

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Marianna, announces its Midsummer Charity Tea, Saturday, July 16, 2-4 p.m., at the Marianna Woman’s Clubhouse, 2902 Caledonia Street, Marianna.

Tea Chairwoman Barbara Morris says, “We are excited about the return of this elegant mid-summer event at which ten Marianna Women’s Club members will present their unique tea table theme and serve as hostess.”

Tickets are available at $10 each. Reserve your place by calling Mrs. Gail Hill at 850-557-0501. Tea proceeds go to the Stopover House and other Marianna Woman’s Club charities benefiting the community.

Morris states, “While the summer promises to be long and hot; the Marianna Woman’s Club Midsummer Charity Tea is a wonderful break.” The Tea offers delicious fare, fellowship and cold lemonade, iced and traditional hot tea. Attire is afternoon casual.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Marianne, encourages your participation in this delightful Midsummer Charity Tea event.