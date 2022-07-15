 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marianna Woman’s Club

Marianna Woman’s Club: Midsummer Charity Tea is Saturday

  • 0
Woman's Club

Built in 1864 by Joseph T. Russ, the Marianna Woman’s Club house was one of the older homes in Marianna and had several owners before Sally C. Messer. Known as the Messer home, it was purchased and restored for use by the Woman's Club in 1950. This photograph was taken around 1982.

 State Archives of Florida

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Marianna, announces its Midsummer Charity Tea, Saturday, July 16, 2-4 p.m., at the Marianna Woman’s Clubhouse, 2902 Caledonia Street, Marianna.

Tea Chairwoman Barbara Morris says, “We are excited about the return of this elegant mid-summer event at which ten Marianna Women’s Club members will present their unique tea table theme and serve as hostess.”

Tickets are available at $10 each. Reserve your place by calling Mrs. Gail Hill at 850-557-0501. Tea proceeds go to the Stopover House and other Marianna Woman’s Club charities benefiting the community.

Morris states, “While the summer promises to be long and hot; the Marianna Woman’s Club Midsummer Charity Tea is a wonderful break.” The Tea offers delicious fare, fellowship and cold lemonade, iced and traditional hot tea. Attire is afternoon casual.

People are also reading…

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Marianne, encourages your participation in this delightful Midsummer Charity Tea event.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSANA offers integrated healthcare

OSANA offers integrated healthcare

One of the newest businesses in Marianna is OSANA. Dr. Lettica Highsmith opened the clinic to integrate emotional and physical healthcare into…

Police roundup for July 1-7

Police roundup for July 1-7

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 1-7:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert