Marianna Woman’s Club to host health fair

The Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs Florida – Marianna Chapter will host its first and annual Community Health Fair in observance of World Health Day on Wednesday April 7, in Marianna’s Madison Street Park.
The event begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m.
The event is free and all are encouraged to attend. Lunch will be provided.
Key community health providers, including state department programs, non-profit groups, community organizations, and local businesses will share educational health and wellness information and provide health and wellness resources through samples, health screenings, hand-outs, and interactive activities.