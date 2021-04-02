 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marianna Woman’s Club to host health fair
0 comments

Marianna Woman’s Club to host health fair

  • 0

The Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs Florida – Marianna Chapter will host its first and annual Community Health Fair in observance of World Health Day on Wednesday April 7, in Marianna’s Madison Street Park.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m.

The event is free and all are encouraged to attend. Lunch will be provided.

Key community health providers, including state department programs, non-profit groups, community organizations, and local businesses will share educational health and wellness information and provide health and wellness resources through samples, health screenings, hand-outs, and interactive activities.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 24-26:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 27-30:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert