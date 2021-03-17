Marianna Woman’s Club yard sale is March 27

For many years on end, the Marianna Woman’s Club has put on a big annual yard sale to benefit its Chipola College scholarship program and general community outreach.

Thanks to the event, four to five local students typically get money for their studies at the school each year.

It had to be set aside last year because of COVID-19 safety precautions.

But this year, with a rule for mandatory mask-wearing in place, and with the sale set-up organized to help maintain social distancing, the venerable club is going ahead with the yard sale and the bake sale that goes along with it.

The COVID-19 health care crisis came along just about the time the yard sale was to kick off in 2020, so the club had by then already assembled many things to put in the sale that year. And all that is moving forward to the 2021 sale.

Organizers say the clubhouse is loaded with must-have finds at great prices for this year’s event, because they kept right on collecting and choosing things to donate in hopes that the sale could go forward this year.

And it’s on. It’s set for Saturday, March 27, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the clubhouse located at 2902 Caledonia Street, Marianna.