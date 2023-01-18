 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marianna woman wins $1 million

  • Updated
  • 0
Marianna woman wins $1 million

Savannah Shores poses with oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

 FLORIDA LOTTERY, PROVIDED

The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announced in a press release this week that Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.  

Shores purchased her winning ticket from the Lottery’s Tallahassee District Office, located at 250 Marriot Drive in Tallahassee.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the release stated.   

Scratch-off games comprise approximately 77 percent of Florida ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022, lottery officials said. Since inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), according to the press release.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chamber to host trip to Greece

Chamber to host trip to Greece

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Citslinc International to make a trip to Greece available to chamber members and oth…

Police roundup for Jan. 13-16

Police roundup for Jan. 13-16

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Jan. 13-16.

Police roundup for Jan. 6-9

Police roundup for Jan. 6-9

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 6-9:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert