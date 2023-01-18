Marianna woman wins $1 million

The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announced in a press release this week that Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Shores purchased her winning ticket from the Lottery’s Tallahassee District Office, located at 250 Marriot Drive in Tallahassee.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the release stated.

Scratch-off games comprise approximately 77 percent of Florida ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022, lottery officials said. Since inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), according to the press release.