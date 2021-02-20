Marianna's Source Institute Massage School trains, massages area residents

Massage is good for stress relief and pain management. “Someone who suffers from sciatica, could have a tight piriformis muscle,” Heather shared. “If they can get the massage, maybe they won’t have those issues as much anymore.” She also noted that people suffering from chronic pain may be able to manage it through regular massage. However, they might need to start out light and avoid times of flares. Later, they may be able to tolerate normal massage. According to Hugh, “If someone is hurt, weekly massage is recommended until the pain is under control, but once it is under control at least once a month is good maintenance.” In fact, he compares caring for your body as one might care for their car.

Though there are many types of massage, one of the types Source Institute offers to visitors is the Swedish relaxation technique, a spa-style massage that aids in relaxation and tension relief. Another type of massage taught is the hot stone technique, which involves the therapist using rocks heated to 105 degrees to massage oil on tight muscles. Another category of massage is myofascial relief. Hugh used the analogy of the area on a piece of chicken, where the thin skin is located on top of the muscle, to explain fascia. Myofascial pain is the result of tightness related to the superficial skin causing impingements in the body. “Myofascial Relief is me manipulating that fascia to break it down, so you can get your elasticity in your muscles,” Hugh explained. The result is more range of motion. Hugh described how he has experienced tight fascia in his chest and pecs that sometimes result in numbness in his arms. Unfortunately, hot stone and myofascial relief techniques are not available for visitors to the school’s clinic, but students are able to learn about the techniques.