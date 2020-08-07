You have permission to edit this article.
Market days continue in Madison Street Park
Marianna City Farmers Market

Market days continue in Madison Street Park

Fall schedule starts next month

The Marianna City Farmers Market continues its summer hours, 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, through this month and will commence its fall market schedule next month.

The September-March schedule brings producers out on Saturdays only, giving shoppers roughly three more weeks to get in on weekday shopping.

The market, associated with the Jackson County Growers Association, is under the pavilion in Madison Street Park in Marianna. It’s located at 2844 Madison Street.

This year, the vendors offer curbside pickup, and pre-orders can be made through the Marianna City Farmers Market Facebook page.

