Mary Meadows, the late Pete Meadows named Tree Farmers of the Year

Having been row croppers since the 1970s, Pete and Mary Meadows eventually decided to transform the Meadows farm into a long-lasting legacy of wildlife habitat and renewable resources by becoming tree farmers.

With guidance and recommendations of forester Barry Stafford they developed a plan to transition the farm to timber production. As soon as the last planted crops were harvested in 1999, the couple bought long-leaf pine tree saplings.

In December of 1999 and January 2000, Pete, Mary, and their two boys planted long leaf pines on every available acre of the farm, and even some by hand. In September 2001, the Meadows tree farm was evaluated, and even though they were first time tree farmers, achieved an estimated 85 percent survival rate. Following all guidelines and recommended spraying/burning plans, they saw their maturing trees reach thinning age in 2016.

Disaster struck in the fall of 2018: Hurricane Michael destroyed 95 percent of their remaining trees. They began the cleanup process immediately after the hurricane, focusing all efforts on their vision for the farm with the goal of replanting.

Pete died in November of that year while on his tractor cleaning up fallen trees. Even with yet another tragic loss, Mary remained dedicated to their vision and worked every day possible, even more driven than ever, to finish the cleanup process and make the land ready to plant once again.

Three years after Hurricane Michael decimated the long leaf pines, Mary oversaw the complete replanting process of the Meadows farm, this time with faster-growing slash pines. Mary and her family remain committed to their vision of preserving the natural resources of their family farm for many years to come.

The Tree Farmer of the Year is sponsored by American Forest Management. Nominees are selected each year by the Florida Forest Service’s County Forester, Barry Stafford.